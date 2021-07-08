Cancel
Cars

GMC To Launch Hardcore Canyon AT4X In 2023

By Michael Butler
If you follow popular media, then you'll know that owning a performance car or truck is basically an immoral act, and if you can't afford an electric vehicle, then you're expected to stay home or take a bike ride to work. General Motors is currently spearheading a massive push for renewables, but in the same breath it is also bringing out a range of high-performance off-road trucks. GM is basing its off-road conquest on the Chevrolet Colorado, with the mighty ZR2, but now promises another contender from the GMC stable in the form of the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X.

