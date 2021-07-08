GMC To Launch Hardcore Canyon AT4X In 2023

The Chevrolet Colorado midsizer has already proven its popularity, outselling its rivals in 2020. The pickup is especially sought after in ZR2 Bison spec. The 2022 model is about to go into production, and Chevy is wasting no time offering enhanced packages for the pickup. The automaker just announced that the truck will be available with the famous Trail Boss package for LT and Z71 models. This kind of treatment has been available for the Silverado 1500 for some time (since 2019) and is one of the fastest-selling trims for that vehicle, an effect that Chevy hopes to recreate for the Colorado.