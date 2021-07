Get emergency light everywhere you need with the Feniex Industries AI Cube off-road pod light. Providing a unique feature that few off-road products offer, this gadget allows you to change the beam of light or intensity. In fact, it provides an adjustable light speed between 10° and 60°. Offering a generous 2,100 lumens of light with adjustable settings, this off-road pod light is great for first responders. Moreover, you can use it in an array of situations. This is all thanks to its shatterproof polycarbonate lens that meets military specifications. Plus, its 5-year warranty and IP67 waterproof rating will give you peace of mind. Finally, this accessory boasts a rugged aluminum housing with a durable UV-resistant powder coating and high-grade aluminum alloy heatsink.