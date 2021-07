From Wall Street to Sydney, stocks are sinking Monday amid worries that rising COVID-19 infections mean the pandemic is worsening in hotspots around the world. The S&P 500-stock index fell 1.6% in the first half hour of trading, after setting a record high just a week ago. In another sign of worry, the yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped close to its lowest level in five months. It touched 1.21% as investors scrambled for safer places to put their money.