Deathloop gameplay walkthrough trailer is nearly 10 minutes of stealth and murder
Colt certainly seems like a very direct person. He’s the kind of guy who wants to look his victims in the eye, even if they’re staring in the opposite direction. Earlier today, we got a new gameplay walkthrough trailer for Deathloop, featuring plenty of gun play and stealth action. It follows the protagonist Colt, who uses special, totally-not-Dishonored abilities to zip around combat areas and twist enemy heads completely around. He’s a badass, and isn’t a big fan of showing mercy.www.pcinvasion.com
