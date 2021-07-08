70% of Americans Predict Home Prices Will Continue to Rise
Americans are bullish on the idea that already surging home prices will rise even more in the coming months, according to a recent Gallup poll. A majority of U.S. adults surveyed say the average price of houses in their localities will increase during the next year, compared with just 40% in April 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the findings show. And only 10% predict home values will fall in 2021, down from 25% in 2020.www.route-fifty.com
