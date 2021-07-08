Cancel
70% of Americans Predict Home Prices Will Continue to Rise

By Jean Dimeo
Americans are bullish on the idea that already surging home prices will rise even more in the coming months, according to a recent Gallup poll. A majority of U.S. adults surveyed say the average price of houses in their localities will increase during the next year, compared with just 40% in April 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the findings show. And only 10% predict home values will fall in 2021, down from 25% in 2020.

