70% of Americans Predict Home Prices Will Continue to Rise

LOVELAND, Colo. (KMGH/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - With the cost of an average home in Denver now more than $700,000, first-time home buyers are looking for other options. Around $50,000-$100,000 can get you into a tiny house that has all the comforts of a typical home -- except a lot of space. It's not for everyone. But for those on a budget or just trying to downsize, the tiny homes on display in Loveland are just right.