Over the last couple of weeks I’ve laid out the three Cowboy running backs and three Cowboy QBs that I wished would have played one more year in Stillwater. So to finalize my hypothetical Big 3, I thought I’d give the same treatment to a handful of Oklahoma State’s storied wideouts. Again, this is not just my list of the best three receivers, but three that would have made the most impact based on the situation at receiver the year after they departed.