Hold JPMorgan Chase Shares as Bank Takes Sustainable Investing Seriously

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.