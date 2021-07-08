Cancel
Jealousy and Envy Go Deeper Than You Think

By Reviewed by Jessica Schrader
psychologytoday.com
 12 days ago

When you grow up without approval, it's hard to approve of yourself. Tired of feeling jealousy and envy? Give those toxic twins to an avatar. By using an avatar for feelings like jealousy or envy, they may lose their power. Right now, I am riddled with the toxic triumvirate: Jealousy,...

Let Go of What Others Think of You

6 Practical tips to help you in letting go of what others think of you. Apply this advice now to see how your life can transform by applying these simple tips. Eleanor Roosevelt’s quote “What other people think of me is none of my business” is such an incredibly powerful self-development tool that we can apply any time. When we pay too much attention and are obsessed with what other people think of us, we prevent ourselves from reaching our true potential, living our truth and realising our dreams. Here are 6 highly useful tips by energy healer and psychic development expert Phil Davies to help you in letting go of what others may think of you.
If I Could Do It All Over Again...

In my weekly writing class, the prompt was familiar, for I had asked my own students the same question over the years. Yet, ironically, I had really never spent a lot of time contemplating my own response in writing. Ok, I thought…now is the time. If I could do it...
So You Thrived in the Pandemic, Turning Guilt into Gratitude

Thriver's guilt arises when one thrives despite, and even because of, a situation that has caused harm to others. Post-pandemic, survivor's guilt and thriver's guilt are on the rise. Turning thriver's guilt into gratitude can be a powerful way to give back to your team and community. Research suggests that...
Art in America

They Did What They Could Do at the Time: Thinking with and after Lauren Berlant

Lauren Berlant fundamentally altered our sense of how language matters, how language can make and sustain alternate worlds. And they did this with the buoying political lessons of writerly style—style as praxis, as a way of doing political thought by critical worldmaking. Berlant’s sentences do their work by asking much of us, by engaging us in the work as comrades, felt intimates, potential or actual friends. Their sentences are wound tight, portable, quick in their punch but longing for a slow unpack. One of the most striking examples is the first sentence of The Hundreds (2019), a co-writing experiment with anthropologist Kathleen Stewart that explored the powers of fragmentary juxtaposition: “Every day a friend across the ocean wakes up to suicidal thoughts.”
Jealousy in Narcissistic and Borderline Personality Disorder

Individuals with borderline and narcissistic personality disorders feel challenged by others' success and good fortune. People with borderline and narcissistic personality disorders cope with jealousy in different ways, but both are maladaptive. Repairing a damaged sense of self can help people develop healthy coping skills and build intimacy in relationships.
The Screaming Subconscious of Joe Mulherin

When people think of the term “connected,” they generally think of relationships with other people and often forget to connect with themselves. When people don't connect with themselves, it can be difficult to connect with others. They may also not understand their own experience. The musician nothing, nowhere — a.k.a....
Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Divorced mum-of-four, 58, who's 'lost connection with the world' due to lack of confidence and lockdown knocks 18 YEARS off her appearance in 10 Years Younger in 10 Days

A divorced mum-of-four who lost all her confidence during her 34-year marriage and a special needs teacher who has struggled with depression since being a teenager were unrecognisable after breathtaking makeovers in Channel 5's 10 Years Younger in 10 Days, which aired last night. Zohrah, 58, from Yorkshire, aged badly...
‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
Unloved Daughters: How Your Parents' Marriage Shaped You

As children, people learn about how adult relationships work from the interactions of their parents — how they argue and resolve disagreements. Children raised in fractious, volatile marriages or quiet, hostile households may have difficulties in managing emotions or may ignore problems. Parents and their marriage can impart important lessons...
A letter to my mother-in-law about my 3 boys.

You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything. A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck. I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while...

