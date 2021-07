On June 13, 2021, the Taylor Police Department received the award of “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program. Begun in 2006, the Recognition Program is an accreditation process that evaluates a Police Department’s compliance with 170 external standards for Best Practices for Texas Law Enforcement. These standards were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual’s rights. These Best Practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.