A greedy woman abandoned her husband and children for a wealthy man to have a better life. But life taught her a painful lesson, and she quickly came to regret her actions. Harry and Lana had been happily married for five years and had two lovely sons named Sam and Alex. However, the last two years had been challenging for the family because Harry struggled at work, and despite his efforts, he wasn't able to do much for his family. While the boys understood that their father was trying his best, Lana was done with compromising her needs.