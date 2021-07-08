2021 Day of Caring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in more than 500 days, the Center for Courageous in Scottsville has reopened their doors for children and their families. “This last weekend on July 9, we reopened our program to a family weekend and then we also had our brand new program are open, our golf course, so we celebrated a ribbon cutting on that same day. For us, we are used to running year round, we are used to having people on camp and kids celebrating sort of the joy of camp all of the time. So, after 18 months of not having that it just really brought us so much joy. We felt like our mission to inspire, empower, and enhance the lives of children and their families living with special needs and medical conditions, it was just really reignited. It was a fire sort of lit underneath us to restart our program after that much time down. To celebrate the opening of a new program area was all that much more enjoyable to,” said Emily Cosby, Communications and Community Outreach Officer.