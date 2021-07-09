South Toms River DWI driver charged with aggravated assault
TOMS RIVER, NJ – On November 2, 2020, at approximately 7:00 pm., Berkeley Township Police responded to a report of a crash involving two motor vehicles in the area of West Pinewald Keswick Road. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Berkeley Township Police Department revealed that Andujar, who was traveling westbound in a 2010 Honda CRV, crashed into a 2003 Hyundai Elantra operated by Susan Ewing, 44, of South Toms River, from behind.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0