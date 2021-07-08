Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Threat of rain forces postponement of Blue Jays-Orioles game

By DAVID GINSBURG
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4FwF_0arSTevL00

BALTIMORE (AP) — The threat of rain throughout the night forced the postponement of Thursday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.

Tropical Storm Elsa was poised to pelt the Baltimore area before and after the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start.

Baltimore won the opener of the three-game series on Tuesday night and the Blue Jays bounced back with a 10-2 rout on Wednesday. Prior to the finale Thursday, a shower forced batting practice to be cancelled as the tarp was placed on the field.

Word of the postponement came around 5:20 p.m. after the skies had cleared and sun drenched the field at Camden Yards.

ROSTER MOVE

The Orioles optioned struggling reliever Zac Lowther (0-1, 10.80 ERA) to Triple-A Norfolk and recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from the same minor league club. Anderson was claimed off waivers from Texas on July 4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Ryan Borucki (forearm strain) pitched a perfect inning of relief in a rehabilitation stint with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday night. “The feedback is that he felt good and he feels today,” said manager Charlie Montoyo, adding that it’s possible the reliever could be activated from the 60-day IL this weekend.

Orioles: LHP John Means (shoulder strain) is scheduled to throw three or four innings in a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on Friday. If all goes well, the 2019 All-Star will have a final rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk next week and join the team after the All-Star break in Kansas City. “I’m projecting that his next start with us will be early on in the Rays series (July 19-21),” manager Brandon Hyde said.

Blue Jays: Toronto closes the first half with a three-game series at Tampa Bay in a clash between teams chasing the first-place Red Sox in the AL East.

Orioles: Jorge López (2-11, 6.02 ERA) seeks to avoid adding to his major league-high loss total Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the White Sox.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
281K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Lowther
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Shaun Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays Orioles#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#Triple A Buffalo#Il#Lhp John Means#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBABC News

Guerrero and Bichette carry Blue Jays past Orioles 10-2

BALTIMORE -- On his first day with the Toronto Blue Jays, Trevor Richards spoke excitedly about the change of scenery and expressed delight about the benefit of playing for this team instead of pitching against it. “I’m glad I don’t have to face these guys anymore,” Richards said Wednesday afternoon,...
MLBNew York Post

Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction: Bet on Toronto rookie

This Olympic update is brought to you by Stitches, proud sponsor of the U.S. Olympic Team: BMX freestyler Chelsea Wolfe’s goal is to win a medal, “so I can burn a U.S. flag on the podium.” Hammer-thrower Gwen Berry turned away from the flag as they played the anthem at the trials. Sha’Carri Richardson will not be going to Tokyo after failing a drug test. Neither will Ryan Lochte, which is good news for Tokyo’s Finest. And this just in, nutrition expert Bob Baffert has been enlisted as a consultant to ensure our team’s optimal performance.
MLBarcamax.com

Matt Harvey, Orioles shelled by Blue Jays, 10-2

BALTIMORE — Matt Harvey signed with the rebuilding Orioles on the dream that their data-driven pitching program could help him regain his years-gone All-Star form. Despite all parties’ earnest efforts, it has not. The Orioles, conversely, signed Matt Harvey with the dream that a low-cost spring pickup might pan out....
MLBFOX Sports

Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (43-40, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (7-5, 3.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.34 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) LINE: Orioles +183, Blue Jays -217; over/under is...
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Orioles-Jays postponed; twin bill planned for September

The Baltimore Orioles' scheduled game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather in the area. The teams will make it up with a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 11 in Baltimore. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings, starting at 4:35 p.m. ET. Game 2 will begin approximately 45 minutes after the first game concludes.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Keegan Akin: Thursday's game postponed

Akin won't serve as the primary pitcher Thursday versus the Blue Jays after the game was postponed due to rain. The left-hander was slated to follow opener Dillon Tate, but the postponement will lead to an unplanned off day for both teams. According to Joe Trezza of MLB.com, Baltimore won't alter its pitching plans for this weekend against the White Sox despite the schedule change, so Akin should be available out of the bullpen for the final three games before the All-Star break.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles bring the lumber in 7-5 win over the Blue Jays

Oriole starter Spenser Watkins, the 28-year-old rookie making his first major league start, was one of the central plotlines tonight. Against the high-octane Blue Jays offense — who entered play on Tuesday ranked first in the American League in home runs (124), second in OPS (.781), and third in runs scored (423) — Watkins pitched five innings of one-run ball. And despite a bit of a rocky start, the O’s right-hander settled in just fine as the game went on.
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays at Orioles, July 6-8

The Blue Jays are setting out on their seventh road trip of 2021 and their last stretch of games before the All-Star Break. They've got three games in Baltimore followed by three in Tampa Bay. At which point Vladimir Guerrero, Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez, and Bo Bichette are off to Denver for the All-Star Game. Everyone else gets to rest and recharge.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Notes: Saturday's Game vs Blue Jays Postponed, Five Draft Signings

For the first time this season, the Texas Rangers will have to make up a game. Saturday's contest between the Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to rain. The Blue Jays typically don't have to worry about rain delays since they are one of nine teams with roofed stadium. However, they have been playing their home games at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. and most recently at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York.
MLBnumberfire.com

Saturday's contest between Rangers and Blue Jays postponed due to rain

Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed. Today's matchup will be rescheduled for a double-header on Sunday starting at 1:07 PM EST. Utilizing numberFire's models, the Blue Jays currently rank fifth overall with a 46-42 record while the Rangers rate 25th at 35-56.
MLBSacramento Bee

Pivetta, Red Sox to face Stripling, Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (56-38, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-42, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (7-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -128, Red...
MLBdallassun.com

Hyun Jin Ryu shines as Blue Jays blank Rangers in opener

Danny Jansen hit a solo home run, left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 5-0 Sunday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader in Buffalo. The Blue Jays have won the first two games of the three-game series.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays 7/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Boston Red Sox will play Game 1 of their 4-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Sahlen Field, Buffalo, NY, on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 7:00. The Red Sox are coming to this game looking for a win after flunking 6 of their last 8 matches. On Sunday night, Boston managed just 5 hits and left 9 men on base in the frustrating 9-1 road loss against New York. The team moved to a 56-38 overall record on the year, remaining 1st in the AL East Division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy