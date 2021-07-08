Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Tigress Financial Makes History as NYSE's First Disabled and Woman-Owned Floor Br

cheddar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTigress Financial Partners made history at the New York Stock Exchange after becoming the first disabled and woman-owned pit brokers in the marketplace. Founder and CEO Cynthia DiBartolo joined Cheddar to talk about the historic breakthrough and what it means for the financial services industry and its efforts towards diversity and inclusion. DiBartolo said that she hopes Tigress Financial's membership can be a stepping stone for other diverse firms to also join the NYSE. "With power comes tremendous responsibility," said DiBartolo. "And we have a responsibility to the other diverse firms to reach back and lift up and help them obtain the same New York Stock Exchange membership."

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokers#Cheddar#Tigress Financial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
DFW Community News

Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2021-- Preston Hollow Community Capital, Inc. (“Preston Hollow”), a provider of specialized impact financing solutions for projects of significant social and economic importance to local communities, today announced that it has launched an initial public offering (IPO) of its Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 previously filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Preston Hollow is expected to be approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange, subject to official notice of issuance, under the ticker symbol “PHCC”.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,540 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.57% of Shake Shack worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
StocksPosted by
Reuters

SoftBank-backed VTEX surges 32% in NYSE debut, valued at $4.7 billion

(Reuters) -Shares of Brazil’s VTEX rose as much as 32% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, giving the e-commerce software platform a valuation of $4.7 billion and underscoring investor interest in the sector. SoftBank Group-backed VTEX’s stock opened at $25.10, higher than the initial public offering (IPO)...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 25-NSE Slack Technologies, Inc. Filed by: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on August 02, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a). [ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3) That on July 21, 2021 the instruments representing the securities comprising the entire class of this security came to evidence, by operation of law or otherwise, other securities in substitution therefore and represent no other right except, if such be the fact, the right to receive an immediate cash payment. The merger agreement between Slack Technologies, Inc. and salesforce.com, inc. became effective before market open on July 21, 2021. Each share of Slack Technologies, Inc. Class A Common Stock was converted into USD 26.79 and 0.0776 of a share of salesforce.com, inc. The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on July 21, 2021.
StocksMoney Morning

Is Riskified Stock a Buy on Robinhood IPO Access?

As one of the latest stocks available through Robinhood IPO Access, Riskified gives retail investors something to clamor over. Riskified stock will hit the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RKSD very soon. The company wants to sell 17.3 million shares at a range of $18 to $20. At...
Medical & Biotechkitco.com

Weight management firm Gelesis to list on NYSE via SPAC deal

(Reuters) - PureTech Health-founded Gelesis will list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with an acquisition vehicle, valuing the weight management firm at about $1.3 billion, it said on Monday. Gelesis, founded by London-listed biotech firm PureTech, will merge with Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (SPAC), sponsored...
Businesscheddar.com

Builders FirstSource Transfers Stock Listing to NYSE

Building product supplier Builders FirstSource officially transferring its stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange today. It comes as the company witnesses explosive growth with net sales up over 50 percent year-over-year. The company will continue trading under the ticker symbol 'BLDR.'
EconomyFast Company

Start eating your vegetables: Dole stock will trade on the NYSE in IPO

This financial news is bananas. Dole Plc’s upcoming initial public offering will give the produce giant an expected valuation of $2.1 billion, the company announced at its roadshow on Monday. The company was formed by combining Total Produce PLC and Dole Food Co., both of which have been in the...
Stockspulse2.com

AHT Stock: 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT) announced that it completed a reverse split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10. These are the details. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT) announced on Friday, July 16 afternoon that it completed a reverse split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10. After the close of business on July 16, 2021, the effective date of the reverse stock split, each share of the Ashford Hospitality Trust’s issued and outstanding common stock and equivalents were converted into 1/10th of a share of the company’s common stock.
Weight Lossbiospace.com

Weight Loss-Focused Gelesis Heads to NYSE via SPAC Deal, Other IPOs Filed

Weight management-focused Gelesis is joining the SPAC movement. The Boston-based company merged with Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLS.”. Gelesis markets Plenity, a product cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to assist with weight...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

A Preview Of First Financial Bancorp's Earnings

On Thursday, July 22, First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Leuthold Group LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businesscheddar.com

Holley Makes Wall Street Debut via SPAC Merger

Automotive aftermarket company Holley makes its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's CEO, Tom Tomlinson, explains why Holley decided to go public via SPAC, and discusses car modification market trends.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Regional Management worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Files for US Public Offering

London-listed Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB) has submitted a registration statement for an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. market. Announced Wednesday, the filing with the SEC indicates Argo is seeking to list on American Depository Shares, a commonly used mechanism by which public companies can expand to reach U.S. investors.
StocksStreetInsider.com

CS Disco, Inc (LAW) Prices 7M Share IPO at $32/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $32.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 500,000 shares of common stock from DISCO and up to an additional 200,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder named in the prospectus at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. DISCO will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy