Tigress Financial Makes History as NYSE's First Disabled and Woman-Owned Floor Br
Tigress Financial Partners made history at the New York Stock Exchange after becoming the first disabled and woman-owned pit brokers in the marketplace. Founder and CEO Cynthia DiBartolo joined Cheddar to talk about the historic breakthrough and what it means for the financial services industry and its efforts towards diversity and inclusion. DiBartolo said that she hopes Tigress Financial's membership can be a stepping stone for other diverse firms to also join the NYSE. "With power comes tremendous responsibility," said DiBartolo. "And we have a responsibility to the other diverse firms to reach back and lift up and help them obtain the same New York Stock Exchange membership."cheddar.com
