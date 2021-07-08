Tigress Financial Makes History as NYSE's First Disabled and Woman-Owned Floor Br

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on August 02, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a). [ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3) That on July 21, 2021 the instruments representing the securities comprising the entire class of this security came to evidence, by operation of law or otherwise, other securities in substitution therefore and represent no other right except, if such be the fact, the right to receive an immediate cash payment. The merger agreement between Slack Technologies, Inc. and salesforce.com, inc. became effective before market open on July 21, 2021. Each share of Slack Technologies, Inc. Class A Common Stock was converted into USD 26.79 and 0.0776 of a share of salesforce.com, inc. The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on July 21, 2021.