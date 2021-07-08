Detectives Investigate Attempted Carjacking in Downtown Silver Spring; Surveillance Photo of Suspect Released
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Major Crimes Division continue to investigate a June 18 attempted carjacking that occurred inside a parking garage in downtown Silver Spring. Today, detectives are releasing surveillance photos of one of the two male suspects and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.
