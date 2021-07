Marvel's Loki on Disney+ has introduced viewers to a plethora of variants of the god of mischief, and the fifth episode saw many of them assembled together. However, God of War fan Homeless_Emperor on Reddit felt that the scene was missing someone, so they decided to add in Atreus! God of War's take on Loki seems to fit in nicely with the rest of the variants, as well as the overall theme of the show and the multiverse. While Sony and Marvel seem to have a close relationship at the moment, it seems unlikely we'll see Atreus appear for real in the series!