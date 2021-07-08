Class with a Glass expands in new location

WENATCHEE — Nancy Barrett’s Class with a Glass art studio was built around the idea of inviting would-be artists to spend a couple hours following step-by-step instruction while socializing and drinking some wine — all while creating a take-home masterpiece.

That was the “paint-and-sip” model of the then 3-year-old business when Barrett purchased it in 2017. She expanded on the idea, adding summer and holiday art camps for kids at her location in 1,100 square feet of space at 10 S. Columbia St., and, in addition to acrylic paint, introduced watercolor and mixed media classes. The mission, she said, is “connecting community through creativity.”

When COVID-19 canceled in-studio gatherings, she adapted by offering online classes and art-at-home art supplies, which served its purpose, but wasn’t ideal, she said.

“It just wasn’t the same. We are a socially interactive, experiential type of business and we really missed seeing our loyal customers at our painting tables,” she said.

As pandemic restrictions eased this spring, she recognized an opportunity to “make the most of a difficult year,” by making a move, literally — to 134 N. Mission St. in Wenatchee — a larger, more visible space that brings with it the opportunity to expand her offerings. The 5,000-square-foot building, which in past incarnations served as a liquor store and a paint store (though a different type of paint), has room for small to medium-sized group events, an art gallery to feature local artists’ work, retail space for art supplies and food — including a menu of Palette Platters (charcuterie boards) paired with locally crafted wines, ciders and brews.

“I felt it was time to take Class with a Glass to the next level and I chose to expand by moving into a much more spacious, comfortable and accessible venue,” she said. “Our art class options will continue to be diverse and fresh and will be suitable for all ages as we welcome beginners and more experienced artists to our classes.”

She will continue to offer online classes, she said, though they will not be the focus.

Barrett moved to the new building in June, in time for the kids’ summer art camp offerings. A grand opening is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at noon.

The event includes light refreshments and tours of the new art studio space and “The Living Room,” a flexible event space for small to medium sized groups. Artists Henry Stinson and Jose Hernandez will provide an interactive art demonstration following the ribbon cutting ceremony.

For information on the art class schedules, group events and private painting parties, go to classwithaglass.com or call (509) 888-5878.