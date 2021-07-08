Cancel
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Teen Shot in Pennsauken, Cops Search for Vehicle

By Chris Coleman
SoJO 104.9
 12 days ago
A 16-year-old man in Pennsauken is recovering from a gunshot wound and cops are asking for your help finding a vehicle that may be involved in the incident. The scene unfolded around 8:00 Wednesday evening as cops responded to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue at the Sycamore Ridge apartment complex in Pennsauken for the report of a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg; he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

