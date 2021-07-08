Karl Lagerfeld x Kenneth Ize Is a Match Made in Fashion Heaven
When it comes to household names in fashion, the late Karl Lagerfeld is about as close to the top as one can get. With long-standing tenures at the helm of Chanel and his own namesake brand, the iconic designer is revered for his pared-back, edgy level of sophistication that's instantly recognizable. In an effort to expand upon Lagerfeld's legacy—beyond the signature black-and-white palette—his eponymous label has teamed with Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize for an exclusive spring/summer 2021 capsule, culminating in the best of both brands.www.elle.com
