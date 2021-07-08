Cancel
Karl Lagerfeld x Kenneth Ize Is a Match Made in Fashion Heaven

By Shelby Ying Hyde
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to household names in fashion, the late Karl Lagerfeld is about as close to the top as one can get. With long-standing tenures at the helm of Chanel and his own namesake brand, the iconic designer is revered for his pared-back, edgy level of sophistication that's instantly recognizable. In an effort to expand upon Lagerfeld's legacy—beyond the signature black-and-white palette—his eponymous label has teamed with Nigerian designer Kenneth Ize for an exclusive spring/summer 2021 capsule, culminating in the best of both brands.

