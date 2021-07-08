At Peabody Essex, museumgoers can get their COVID shots
At Peabody Essex Museum, masks are out; vaccinations are in. The Salem museum dropped its mask mandate for visitors and staff as of July 1, more than a month after Boston’s three biggest art museums loosened their own policies around face coverings. And this week marks the next phase of reopening for Peabody Essex, with Friday afternoons bringing extended hours and free walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations through Aug. 13.www.bostonglobe.com
