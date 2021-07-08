Minneapolis Fed is requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — As the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis plans a return to the office, that includes employees getting vaccinated against COVID-19. "We've been spending months working with our employees and it's really just about their health and safety. We know that getting vaccinated is the absolute best way you can protect yourself from COVID-19," said Ron Feldman, Minneapolis Fed's chief operating officer.www.kare11.com
