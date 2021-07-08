Mexico, U.S. agree GM Silao union vote will be held by Aug 20: USTR

The United States and Mexico on Thursday announced they had reached an agreement under the terms of a recently enacted trade deal to resolve a dispute over alleged wrongdoing in a union vote at a General Motors factory. Washington had in May requested that Mexico investigate claims of "serious violations" of workers rights during the vote at a GM plant in Silao in the state of Guanajuato. In their joint statement released by Washington, the countries said they'd agreed to a remediation plan under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which came into effect last year and governs trade between the three nations. The agreement marked the first use of the USMCA's Rapid Response Labor Mechanism and will see a new union vote held by August 20, the presence of Mexican government inspectors at the plant and the observation of the new vote by the the International Labor Organzization and a domestic observer group, the statement said.