Mexico, U.S. agree GM Silao union vote will be held by Aug 20: USTR

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and Mexico on Thursday agreed that a new union vote will be held at the General Motors Silao plant by Aug. 20, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office (USTR) said. USTR said Mexico has agreed to a number of safeguards before the vote, including having...

