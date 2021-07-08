Federal funding could help make Southaven travel easier

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Federal dollars could ease congestion and make traveling in Southaven a lot easier.

As FOX13 found out the city has applied for grant money to extend a major roadway.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said Senator Roger Wickers’s office reached out about 17-22 million dollars in recovery money available to extend Nail Road from Getwell to Elmore.

It would give the city another east-west corridor.

Shelby Milican of Southaven likes what she hears.

”It’s a great idea,” Milican said. “It will cut down some of the traffic on Goodman Road as well as Church Road. I think it will be good.”

The thinking is that extending Nail Road from Getwell to Elmore will take traffic pressure off Getwell Road and it will also ease traffic on Goodman and on Church Road.

”It’s going to make life better. It will cut down on traffic, which is always good,” Milican said.

The city just applied for the grant. If it happens, it means that drivers could get on Nail Road at Airways and drive all the way to Pleasant Hill staying off Goodman and Church.

Southaven’s Elvis Aldano said yes, please.

”Yeah, Goodman is heavy and Church also,” Aldano said.

If the grant is approved the mayor tells us that portion of Nail Road will also include medians and bicycle lanes.

