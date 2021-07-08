How To Celebrate Your Birthday From Home

Few people have the same kind of expertise and unassailable joie de vivre about living with plants as Hilton Carter. Over the past five years, as a plant stylist, gardening expert, and beloved greenery guru, Carter has amassed a huge following as a kind of “plantfluencer,” due in no small part to the gorgeous aesthetics of his Instagram account. His curated feed has redefined the notion of plant goals by showcasing over 200 plants that are clearly thriving within his one-bedroom Baltimore apartment. Carter has parlayed his reputation as a green-friendly interior stylist into a series of lush coffee table books, media appearances, and lucrative brand collaborations. His books illustrate how even the simplest space can be turned into a leafy, verdant sanctuary. The plant accessories that Carter designs are austere — glass and wood vessels made for the propagation and veneration of more growth. Though he might be seen as the ultimate plant whisperer, Carter is humble about his work: “All you need is light and water.”