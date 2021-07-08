Governor Laura Kelly & KDOT announce $10.5M state contribution for 6th Street/K-10 interchange and signal modernization
On Thursday, July 8, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced eight highway improvement projects—including the 6th Street and K-10 highway interchange and signal modernization project in Lawrence—have been committed to construction as part of the IKE Transportation Program. The project will modernize the...lawrenceks.org
