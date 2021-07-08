Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence, KS

Governor Laura Kelly & KDOT announce $10.5M state contribution for 6th Street/K-10 interchange and signal modernization

lawrenceks.org
 13 days ago

On Thursday, July 8, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced eight highway improvement projects—including the 6th Street and K-10 highway interchange and signal modernization project in Lawrence—have been committed to construction as part of the IKE Transportation Program. The project will modernize the...

lawrenceks.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Traffic
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Carson
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#6th Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
ABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy