The 'Igor' rapper is back at the pinnacle of the chart as he reintroduces himself as Tyler Baudelaire and gets brassy with his sixth studio album 'Call Me If You Get Lost'. AceShowbiz - Meet Baudelaire! Tyler, the Creator's new alter ego was officially made public with an identification card depicted in the cover art of his sixth studio album "Call Me If You Get Lost". As Tyler Baudelaire, the rapper logged his second No. 1 album on Billboard Hot 200. It debuted at the top spot with 169,000 album-equivalent units.