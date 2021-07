Marshalltown Public Library is seeking applicants for the library board of trustees, after a resignation which will be effective on Monday. The library is interested in people with the following qualities to serve on their board — a person who is a library user; who is invested in the community and wants to see the community be strong; who feels the library is a vital part of the community; and someone they feel will be positive and add value to the board. A person must also be prepared to answer questions, provide information or address concerns a community member may have.