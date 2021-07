In the upcoming college football season for the LSU Tigers, plenty of eyes will be on Derek Stingley. There are several reasons for this. For starters, Stingley played injured for some of last season and didn’t have the level of impact that many thought he would. Can he regain his freshman season form and be the passing deterrent of 2019? One of the most purely talented players on the field at any given moment. The Tigers cornerback could be poised for a bounce-back season and that will only benefit the defense along with fellow cornerback Eli Ricks.