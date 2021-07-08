Cancel
Real Estate

Opinion/Ventura and Retsinas: Bold action from our elected leaders to tackle RI's affordable housing crisis

providencejournal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol Ventura is executive director of Rhode Island Housing. Nicholas Retsinas is chair of Rhode Island Housing’s board of commissioners. Rhode Island is facing an affordable housing crisis. There are simply no other words to describe the unprecedented situation our state’s housing market is experiencing. Any family looking to buy a home knows this firsthand with multiple offers and bidding wars becoming the norm for listings across the state. This has resulted in the median price of a Rhode Island home increasing from $296,000 in 2020 to an all-time high of $365,000 in June 2021, and the lowest level of available housing inventory in decades.

