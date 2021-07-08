Making a Murderer star Steven Avery’s mom dead at 83 – just one day before convicted killer’s 59th birthday

MAKING a Murderer star Steven Avery’s mom Dolores is dead at 83.

Her passing comes just one day before the convicted killer’s 59th birthday.

Steven’s attorney Kathleen Zellner confirmed that his mother passed away on Thursday morning.

According to TMZ, Kathleen told the Netflix star’s fans: "He needs your support now more than ever."

She also provided fans with Steven’s mailing address at the Waupun Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.

Steven's brother, Earl, told TMZ that Dolores had been in hospice care for three weeks before she passed.

He shared that their mother ultimately passed from dementia, adding that Dolores hadn’t spoken to Steven in nearly eight or nine months.

Steven and his nephew, Brendon Dassey, were convicted of killing photographer Teresa Halbach back in 2005.

Cop said Teresa’s remains were discovered in a burn pit on the family's property.

Despite being convicted for the crime, Dolores always insisted that Steven and Brendon were innocent.