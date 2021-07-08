Free to raise tuition, UW regents choose not to

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders voted Thursday against raising tuition just hours after Gov. Tony Evers signed a budget that gave them the ability to do so for the first time in years.

Republican legislators froze resident undergraduate tuition heading into the 2013-14 academic year. That was finally undone on Thursday when Evers signed a Republican-written state budget that, besides handing control of tuition back to the board, includes a $2 billion income tax cut.

Interim System President Tommy Thompson said regaining control of tuition is welcome and deserved. Regents said little about why they chose to keep tuition flat, aside from Regent Bob Atwell calling it “a big win.”

