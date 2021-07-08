Housekeeper alleges Chris Brown had dog euthanized after mauling

A housekeeper is accusing pop singer Chris Brown of euthanizing one of his dogs to destroy evidence after the pet attacked her, NBC News reported on Thursday.

The unidentified housekeeper’s attorney, Nancy Doumanian, wrote that the plaintiff was taking the garbage to the trash can when one of Brown’s dogs, Hades, attacked her in December.

Doumanian said the housekeeper was "screaming in terror" and calling out for help, but that no one came to her assistance. She said Brown and his security team were on the property at the time.

“As she lay there bleeding profusely, barely able to see as blood was covering her eyes, face and body, she observes defendant Brown approach her, standing over her, as he is speaking on his cell phone," the suit alleges.

Doumanian also said that Brown ordered his security guards to take the dog away to an unknown location in Humboldt County, telling them to "dispose of the dog" to avoid blame, according to the NBC News report.

The lawsuit says that the dog was euthanized by Humboldt County authorities on Dec. 23.

Records from the county show they received a call about a stray dog on Dec. 18 in Miranda, Calif., which is about 600 miles north of Brown's home. NBC reported the "dog was microchipped to a home on Citrus Ridge Drive" in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Tarzana, where Brown's home is located.

County records show the dog was identified as Hades and was euthanized on Dec. 24 because it was "aggressive and unsuitable for adoption after its owner surrendered it."

Brown, 32, has faced multiple past allegations of abuse and assault over the past decade.

In 2009, the “Run It” singer was arrested for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and completed probation in 2015.

An ex-girlfriend of Brown's, model-actress Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against him in 2017, and in 2019 he was accused of committing rape in Paris.

Brown in also facing a new allegation that he hit a woman during an argument in the San Fernando Valley area in June.