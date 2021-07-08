Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Three players on USA select team in COVID protocol

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SlkE4_0arSPq7z00

Team USA coach Gregg Popovich on Thursday confirmed that three players on the select team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in the protocol.

Popovich did not identify the players but ESPN reported they are Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks and Charlotte’s Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITP8A_0arSPq7z00
Also Read:
Team USA Basketball schedule, men’s roster updates, Tokyo Olympics preview

The three players were not at Thursday’s practice with Team USA members, held at UNLV.

Also, Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart of the select team rolled his ankle and had to leave a scrimmage Thursday. Anthony Edwards was lost to a sprained ankle Wednesday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Anthony Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Covid#Covid#Team Usa#Espn#The New York Knicks#Unlv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Country
Spain
News Break
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
News Break
Coronavirus
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Tony Parker Found Love Again After His Divorces

Former NBA star Tony Parker is undoubtedly on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s won too many championships with the Spurs to count, shared too many highlights with Tim Duncan and scored too many points in the NBA and European basketball. Tony Parker has been remarkably reliable on the basketball court. He’s been equally unreliable in his love affairs.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBANew York Post

DeMarcus Cousins is done with the Paul George ‘slander’

After missing a pair of late-game free throws in Game 3, Clippers forward Paul George was able to flip the script with a heroic performance in Los Angeles’ Game 5 win. The performance caused his teammate, the outspoken DeMarcus Cousins, to tell fans to cut the memes and put some respect on George’s name.
NBANBC Washington

Bradley Beal Says Zach LaVine's Huge Dunk Gave Team USA a ‘Boost'

Beal says LaVine's huge dunk gave Team USA a 'boost' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Team USA's first win of their Olympic exhibition schedule also featured their best highlight so far, a thunderous, and-one poster dunk by Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine. LaVine caught a pass at the 3-point line...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Chris Paul Called Out For ‘Dirty’ Play In Game 5 Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s iconic alley-oop dunk at the end of Game 5 overshadowed what many thought was a dirty play by Chris Paul. Paul is an all-time great and an eventual Hall of Famer, but he also has a well-earned reputation of pushing the envelope with his physicality and gamesmanship. A number of analysts and fans think he crossed the line on Antetokounmpo’s jam last night.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Report: Adele Is Officially Dating A Notable NBA Figure

Adele is reportedly in a new relationship – one that will be of interest to NBA fans. According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the superstar artist is dating LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul. Paul, a close friend of LeBron who’s become one of the biggest agents in the NBA,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, NBA stars react to monster Giannis Antetokounmpo game in Bucks’ title win

The Milwaukee Bucks are the 2021 NBA Champions, and it’s all thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredibly monster performance in Game 6 of the Finals. Giannis finished the game with 50 points and 13 rebounds, even scoring 20 in the third quarter to get the Bucks back in the contest after a horrible second quarter showing. Sure enough, his remarkable display got the attention of NBA players who were tuned in for the crucial showdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy