Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays postponed; twin bill planned for September

The Baltimore Orioles’ scheduled game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather in the area.

The teams will make it up with a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 11 in Baltimore. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings, starting at 4:35 p.m. ET. Game 2 will begin approximately 45 minutes after the first game concludes.

The American League East rivals were meant to play the rubber match of a three-game series Thursday. The Orioles, owners of the worst record in the AL, opened a six-game homestand Tuesday with a 7-5 win over Toronto. The Blue Jays responded Wednesday with a 10-2 drubbing of Matt Harvey and the home team.

The Blue Jays will head south for a three-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays before the All-Star break. The Orioles are scheduled for three more home games against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

–Field Level Media

