New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates postponed with doubleheader set for Saturday

Another day, another postponement for the New York Mets.

New York’s home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday was called off due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Saturday starting at 4:10 p.m.

It marks the Mets’ 13th postponed game of the year, 10 due to weather and three at the beginning of the year when their season-opening opponent, the Washington Nationals, had a spate of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Mets also had a weather debacle Tuesday when they could not fit in their scheduled game against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers due to thunderstorms, even as owner Steve Cohen tweeted to fans at one point that they planned to get the game in.

The Mets and Pittsburgh were set to open a four-game series Thursday. Now it will be four games in three days, the final series for each club before the All-Star break.

Storms along the East Coast, due in part to Tropical Storm Elsa’s path, were also responsible for the postponement of the Baltimore Orioles’ home game against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday.

–Field Level Media

