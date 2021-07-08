The Steelers and their most iconic player share a birthday

The Steelers have had many headaches from players with both on the field and off the field issues in recent history. The Hall of Shame is a made-up concept but one that would house many players for a wide array of reasons. No matter if it’s a lack of on-the-field production or issues off the field, they could end up here. This past decade or so has lead to a lot of heartbreak for the Steelers. They had talented teams but just couldn’t get over the hump to win a Super Bowl.