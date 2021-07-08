Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Steelers and their most iconic player share a birthday

By Nick Horwat
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 12 days ago

Despite annually being in the middle of the offseason, July 8 is one of the most important dates in Pittsburgh Steelers history. The day is special thanks to two very important birthdays.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Ham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#Birthdays#American Football#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

4 most underrated Steelers heading into the 2021 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few stars that receive a lot of attention, but these four players are still flying under the radar in 2021. Every year prior to the start of Steelers training camp, I comprise a list of the most underrated players on the team. Despite their efforts to better the organization, these players haven’t been at the center of attention in Pittsburgh, but deserve more credit for what they bring to the table.
NFLsteelcityunderground.com

Steelers Throwback Thursday: From sandlot to Heinz Field, a birthday celebration

Before the NFL officially gears up for the 2021-22 season, Steel City Underground will be taking fans back in time to feature events, special moments, and historical times in the world of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers Nation. Join us as we revisit these moments in our “Throwback Thursdays”. July...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster is Steelers Best Player Under Pressure

The Pittsburgh Steelers should call JuJu Smith-Schuster’s number in high-pressure situations. At least that’s what the studies say. The Action Network calculated the data and revealed Smith-Schuster is the Steelers’ top player under pressure. Last season, the wide receiver posted a 62% successful play rate on clutch targets. He led the NFL with 29 targets.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers could target a Ben Roethlisberger clone at QB in 2022 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Steelers, National Football League, Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Pro Football Hall of Fame, video game clone, Boston College, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5). Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports. Phil Jurkovec shares some remarkable similarities with Ben Roethlisberger. Here’s why the Steelers...
NFLcbslocal.com

Steelers Take A Look Back At Their History On The Franchise’s 88th Birthday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh isn’t short on history and neither are its sports teams. Thursday marked our beloved Steelers’ 88th birthday and the team shared quite the relic on its Twitter account:. A team photo from July 8, 1933, showing the “Pittsburgh Pirates Professional Football Squad” marked...
NFLchatsports.com

In what part of the season do the Steelers historically find the most success?

As part of my Steelers Stat Geek podcast, I’m constantly looking for various questions in regards to a variety of Steelers statistics. During an electronic conversation with one of the podcast listeners, Mike Smith, he raised the question of how long the Steelers have been struggling to close out the regular season. In looking at the question, he generated a graphic for the Steelers game-by-game results over the last 10 years.
NFLSteelers Depot

Happy 88th Birthday To The Pittsburgh Steelers

Here’s to wishing the Pittsburgh Steelers a happy 88th birthday. They might be getting a little long in the tooth but still look great for their age. On this day in 1933, the Steelers officially became an NFL franchise. They were purchased and founded by Art Rooney Sr., The Chief, for $2,500, no small number during the Great Depression. The team was called the Pittsburgh Pirates from ’33 to ’39, a common tactic football teams used to draw interest off the extremely popular MLB. There were also the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Boston Braves (before they moved to Washington).
NFLchatsports.com

5 Steelers players bandwagons to hop on before its too late

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) and cornerback Mike Hilton (28) Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports. With the Steelers fielding a relatively new roster in 2021, these five players have the long-term potential to be real impact players. There may be nothing worse in the world of professional...
NFLchatsports.com

Will the Steelers have a player make their first Pro Bowl in 2021?

T.J. Watt. Cam Heyward. Minkah Fitzpatrick. Joe Haden. Ben Roethlisberger. JuJu Smith-Schuster. Chris Boswell. Eric Ebron. Trai Turner. These are all players who are on the Steelers 2021 roster who have previously been selected to the Pro Bowl. Two of these players, Eric Ebron and Trai Turner, were selected with other teams before arriving in Pittsburgh. Joe Haden has made the Pro Bowl both with the Steelers and the Browns. As for the others, they have represented the Pittsburgh Steelers as a selection to the team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers most recent nominees for the Hall of Shame

The Steelers have had many headaches from players with both on the field and off the field issues in recent history. The Hall of Shame is a made-up concept but one that would house many players for a wide array of reasons. No matter if it’s a lack of on-the-field production or issues off the field, they could end up here. This past decade or so has lead to a lot of heartbreak for the Steelers. They had talented teams but just couldn’t get over the hump to win a Super Bowl.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Steelers' Cassius Marsh: Patriots 'treat players like crap'

Current Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker/defensive end Cassius Marsh played only nine games with the New England Patriots during the 2017 season. He was waived in November of that year after he reportedly confronted coach Bill Belichick following a game about a perceived lack of playing time, and Marsh later went on to say there was "nothing fun" about playing for the Patriots.
NFLSteelers Depot

Three Steelers Included In Top 50 Of Best NFL Players

TJ Watt – #34. Heyward in 20th place is on the money. Fitzpatrick at 37 feels a tad low but not unreasonably so. But Watt at 34? That’s a ranking you might give him last year before he followed up his 2019 campaign with an equally impressive one. He’s someone who should be much closer to #10 than he should be to #50 and other rankings have reflected as much.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

JuJu Smith-Schuster was the most valuable Pittsburgh Steelers receiver in 2020

In a surprising move, JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason. His return seems like an undeniable win for the Pittsburgh offense, but you might wonder how much he really did for them last season. After all, he ranked behind both Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool in receiving yards. However, the advanced metrics indicate that Smith-Schuster was actually the most valuable of the Steelers’ wide receivers in 2020.
NFLthespun.com

NFL Analyst Thinks Steelers Should Sign An All-Pro Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the 2021 season with a relatively inexperienced offensive line after losing key starters Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro. Pittsburgh also made the decision to not re-sign left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers will have four new starters along the offensive line this year.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

3 players the Steelers should build their team around for 2021 and beyond

The agonizingly long NFL offseason is winding down. After hearing the ongoing lists of best and worst players at every position under the sun, the content has almost reached an end as training camp has almost reached its beginning. But wait, we’ve got one more. Pro Football Focus has listed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy