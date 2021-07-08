The Steelers and their most iconic player share a birthday

Here’s to wishing the Pittsburgh Steelers a happy 88th birthday. They might be getting a little long in the tooth but still look great for their age. On this day in 1933, the Steelers officially became an NFL franchise. They were purchased and founded by Art Rooney Sr., The Chief, for $2,500, no small number during the Great Depression. The team was called the Pittsburgh Pirates from ’33 to ’39, a common tactic football teams used to draw interest off the extremely popular MLB. There were also the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Boston Braves (before they moved to Washington).
Comments / 0