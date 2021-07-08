DEFUND POLICE – Yes or No?

To answer that, ask yourself three questions: 1) are police the best ones to respond to people with mental illness; 2) are police the best ones to respond to the homeless; and 3) are police the best ones to respond to children’s behavior in schools? Let’s look at each one. Back in the 1970s, a decision was made that warehousing the mentally ill in large state “colonies” as they were called then was inhumane, and we could do better releasing them into small, community-based group homes and having them attend day centers. I ran one of those day centers in northern Wisconsin and a number of group homes in Green Bay. But the money to fund this policy shift lapsed or never materialized and the mentally ill were released to the street to become a police problem.