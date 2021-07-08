GB business sustains heavy damage in Wednesday fire
Mitchell Motors in Great Bend sustained heavy fire and smoke damage as a result of a fire which occurred shortly after the business’s closing Wednesday evening. According to Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick, crews responded to a report of heavy smoke emanating from the building at 1919 Main St. shortly after 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from the shop area of the building and were able to extinguish the fire.www.gbtribune.com
