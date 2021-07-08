Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Bend, KS

GB business sustains heavy damage in Wednesday fire

Great Bend Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell Motors in Great Bend sustained heavy fire and smoke damage as a result of a fire which occurred shortly after the business’s closing Wednesday evening. According to Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick, crews responded to a report of heavy smoke emanating from the building at 1919 Main St. shortly after 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from the shop area of the building and were able to extinguish the fire.

www.gbtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
State
Kansas State
Great Bend, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Fire#Mitchell Motors#Gbfd#The Kansas Fire Marshal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The White House's Covid-19 transparency problem

(CNN) — We learned this week that a White House aide had tested positive for Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus. How did we find out this information, you ask? Axios broke the story, which was quickly confirmed by CNN and virtually every other major media outlet. The White House had said nothing about it. Not a word -- until after, of course, the news had been reported. Which is a problem.
Posted by
NBC News

McConnell threatens to oppose debt ceiling hike, raising Democratic ire

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans won't support a debt limit hike, drawing fierce backlash from Democrats who accused him of plotting to sabotage the economy. The Kentucky Republican suggested that Democrats should act alone to lift the debt ceiling, a move that experts say is necessary...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy