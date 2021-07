Rinse and repeat for today as high pressure sits to our east and a stationary front is just to our west. This front will once again keep us under cloudy skies and scattered rain chances. The rain this morning and afternoon are slim as there is a lot of dry air at the surface. Highs again stay cooler lakeside with temps in the upper 60s and upper 70s inland. Winds will be out of the eat at 5-15 mph.