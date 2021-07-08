Cancel
Music

NOFX explore history in new animated video for “The Big Drag”—watch

By Taylor Linzinmeir
Alternative Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOFX have released an off-the-wall animated music video for the track “The Big Drag,” off their latest release, Single Album. The visual was created by the Ukrainian duo the Mad Twins, also known as Olya and Vira Ishchuk. The video starts with the members of NOFX cleaning up lead singer...

