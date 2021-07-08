NOFX explore history in new animated video for “The Big Drag”—watch

Molly Tuttle and Nathaniel Rateliff are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of the Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty classic, "Stop Dragging My Heart Around," with a new official music video of their recently released duet streaming now on YouTube. Tuttle and Rateliff's version comes from …but i’d rather be with you, too, the addendum EP to Tuttle’s acclaimed 2020 covers LP, …but i’d rather be with you, both produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Bird) and out now via Compass Records. The EP released this past spring showcases a remarkable trio of creative covers performed with some of Tuttle’s friends and favorite fellow artists, including renditions of Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough” performed with Madison Cunningham, Phantogram’s “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore” performed with Iron & Wine, and the aforementioned Nicks/Petty hit “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” performed with Nathaniel Rateliff. Rolling Stone Country premiered the video earlier today.