Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Want Solar Panels? Advocates Say Install Them Before Higher Net Metering Rates Disappear

indianapublicradio.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoosiers who want solar panels on their home only have a year to install them to get the best return on their investment. Higher net metering rates are set to expire by July 2022. Net metering gives people with solar panels credits on their electric bills for any excess energy...

indianapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Panels#Net Metering#Hoosiers#Beckythiele#Indiana Environmental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Enel Green Power grows US portfolio with 450MW solar+storage

Enel Green Power North America has acquired a 3.2GW solar portfolio, including 450MW solar-plus-storage projects, from Dakota Renewable Energy. The portfolio comprises 24 projects in the development stage, will be located in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Western United States and are planned for commercial operation beginning in 2023. “While momentum...
AgricultureNBC San Diego

Farming and Solar Power Set to Combine in Netherlands-Based Pilot Project

Swedish energy firm Vattenfall has been given a permit to build the project in the Netherlands. The idea of deploying solar panels on farmland has been around for many years. Swedish energy firm Vattenfall has been given a permit to build a project in the Netherlands that plans to combine solar power with farming, in the latest example of how renewables and agriculture can potentially dovetail with one another.
Energy Industrytheiet.org

Sodium-based battery could enable cheap mass storage for renewable energy

A new class of molten sodium batteries for grid-scale electricity storage have been developed by researchers at Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico, USA. While molten sodium batteries have been used for many years to store energy from renewable sources such as solar panels and wind turbines, commercially available molten sodium batteries, called sodium-sulphur batteries, typically operate at 270-350°C.
Messenger

Likes solar panels more than hog confinements

The Holliday Creek solar project is a step in the right direction. It helps relieve our dependency on fossil fuels. With record high temperatures, we have to act now to combat climate change. Richard Stark said he was disappointed with the Holliday Creek solar project. When I went out there...
Decorah, IAsuperhits106.com

Alliant Energy Solar Battery Station in Decorah

Alliant Energy has installed a battery station in Decorah to store solar power generated in a neighborhood where several customers have solar panels that produce excess energy. Todd Paul of the Clean Energy States Alliance was in Decorah Wednesday for a ceremonial ribbon cutting. He says, “in terms of physical size, it looks like basically a couple of shipping containers with some other metal boxes mounted around it.” The unit will store enough power being generated by nearby Alliant customers to provide electricity to about 2-thousand homes for over an hour. An official from the US Department of Energy said what’s happening in Decorah will become “a model” for the rest of the country.
TribTown.com

Benefits of solar panels to be discussed during Zoom meeting

Indiana residents and business owners will learn how the federal tax credit of 26% has been extended through 2021 and 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business during the next Zoom meeting of Solarize East Central Indiana. The meeting sponsored by Solarize ECI, a...
NewsTimes

Bethel aims to install solar panels on newly renovated elementary schools

BETHEL — As part of its ongoing effort to save money and be environmentally friendly, the town is looking to install more solar panels — this time on the newly renovated Ralph M. T. Johnson and Anna H. Rockwell schools. The Board of Selectmen originally planned to present the school...
Industrymassachusettsnewswire.com

Solar Power World names Sunpro Solar Second Largest Residential Contractor in the U.S.

Recognized by Solar Power World’s 2020 Top Solar Contractors List, Sunpro Solar Soars to the Top. MANDEVILLE, La. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Solar Power World has recognized Sunpro Solar’s installation success by ranking the company at No. 2 for residential solar contractors in the U.S. This is the sixth consecutive year Sunpro Solar has made the Top Solar Contractors List, climbing three spots since last year.
Energy Industryucsusa.org

A Framework for a People-Centered Clean Energy Transition

The climate crisis is here, and we know we need to make deep cuts in heat-trapping emissions to limit the worst of future impacts. That can sometimes lead to a sole focus on techno-economic solutions to achieving deep decarbonization, which limits a fuller understanding of the challenges and the opportunities ahead. UCS and an advisory committee of external experts set out to take a different approach to wrestling with these issues, one that centers people—the people who use energy, the people who help supply it and the people who bear a disproportionate burden of the harms caused by our fossil fuel-based energy system—and recognizes the need for systemic changes. Today we released a report, A Transformative Climate Action Framework: Putting People at the Center of Our Nation’s Clean Energy Transition, outlining a framework for just and equitable clean energy transition that can help address past harms and maximizes benefits for workers and communities.
GreenBiz

Generate Capital gets $2 billion boost for 'sustainable infrastructure' projects

Even amid the truly serious money flowing into climate tech and sustainable infrastructure, the $2 billion infusion disclosed by Generate Capital earlier this week is truly stratospheric. Especially considering that over the past seven years, it raised a total of $1.4 billion in equity. The new money will go toward...
Bangor Daily News

5,200-panel solar installation planned for Union Street in Bangor

A 2-megawatt solar array is coming to a field on Union Street in Bangor within eight months, making it the latest Bangor-area solar installation in the works. The 10-plus acre solar farm will be located in what is currently a vacant field at 1801 Union St. near the Paul Bunyan Campground and will connect to the Versant Power interconnection point on Union Street.
Conrad, IAthegrundyregister.com

BCLUW board hears solar proposal

CONRAD- The BCLUW school board got an opportunity to hear a pitch from one of the district’s own students during Monday morning’s regular school board meeting. Boston Gunderson, in partnership with Solar FX President Gary Lass and Mid-Iowa Cooperative CEO Mike Kinley, spoke to the board about the benefits of solar arrays and how they could lower BCLUW’s energy costs in the long run.
Corydon Democrat

Meeting to offer insight about solar panel installation credits

Indiana residents and business owners will learn how the federal tax credit of 26% has been extended through 2021 and 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business during the next Zoom meeting of Solarize East Central Indiana. The Zoom meeting, sponsored by Solarize ECI,...
Energy Industryecowatch.com

These 10 States Are Leading Solar Energy Installation in 2021

Solar energy has been among the fastest-growing sources of power generation in the U.S. in recent years, catapulting from 1.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of generation in 2010 to over 90.1 billion kWh in 2020. While that's still just a small slice of the overall energy mix (2% of all U.S. electricity in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration), the rate of growth is accelerating. The EIA forecasts that by 2022, solar capacity installations will outpace wind capacity installations for the first time on record after wind turbines had a huge head start.
Independent Florida Alligator

Retirement community installs first solar panels in shift toward sustainability

A single solar panel lifted onto the rooftops of a retirement community was ready for the sun as a new sustainability project finally saw daylight. Oak Hammock Retirement Community at UF on 5100 SW 25th Blvd. will become the first continuing care retirement community in Florida to shift toward sustainable energy. Its first solar panel was installed in front of residents and project managers Tuesday morning.
Energy Industrysportswar.com

Anyone used so those solar panels that are shingles?

I get a lot of ads for those on TSL and solar paid off huge on my last house. My electricity bill was only $5/month a few times. Anyway, new pad and I see technology has progressed. They have these individual shingles now that are the solar panels. Wondering if anyone had tried them out.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

How managing building energy demand can aid the clean energy transition

Since buildings consume 75% of electricity in the U.S., they offer great potential for saving energy and reducing the demands on our rapidly changing electric grid. But how much, where, and through which strategies could better management of building energy use actually impact the electricity system?. A comprehensive new study...
wuwf.org

Solar Panels On Eglin AFB Face Taxes

A solar-panel array built on Eglin Air Force military base is subject to a type of state property tax, an appeals court ruled Monday. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal sided with Okaloosa County officials and the Florida Department of Revenue in ruling that Gulf Coast Solar Center I, LLC is required to pay tangible personal property taxes on the solar facility at Eglin Air Force Base.
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

Library to be 4th City Building to Get Solar Panels

The City of Morris already approved putting solar panels on the roofs of City Hall, the Morris Senior Center, and the Municipal Liquor Store when Otter Tail Power Company said they have unused Publicly Owned Power credits that can be used in 2021. So at last week’s City Council meeting, the Council approved adding the Morris Public Library to the work order. City Manager Blaine Hill explained on the KMRS Community Connection that the project will cost $118,000, but the City will receive $48,000 of credit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy