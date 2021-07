For many people, Olive Garden is a great place to get together with friends and catch up over some unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks. But sometimes you just want to enjoy a big plate of Olive Garden's delicious and filling dishes without having to leave the comfort of your own home. Fortunately, while recreating restaurant dishes at home can seem like a daunting task, it may be simpler than you think to whip up a dinner of Olive Garden's Parmesan Crusted Chicken right in your own kitchen.