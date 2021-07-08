Cancel
Wildlife

Hawaii Pacific University receives grant to research culture methods for goatfish

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oceanic Institute of Hawaii Pacific University has received a federal grant of nearly $300,000 for its innovative work rejuvenating the Hawaiian goatfish in Hawaii’s nearshore waters. The grant comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Saltonstall-Kennedy Program. The goatfish, or Parupeneus porphyreus, is an esteemed food fish. It...

