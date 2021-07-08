Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

More storms likely Friday

By Rob Perillo
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22r26g_0arSNZFK00

A good chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast Acadiana Friday as deep tropical moisture and instability will remain in place.

A weak upper level and surface low in South Texas fueling storms in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to be responsible for our above normal rain chances into the weekend, but there are signs that fewer storms will enter the forecast this weekend, but there will still be a decent chance of scattered afternoon storms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, high rain chances (80-90%) late Thursday will be very slow to taper overnight with temperatures holding in the mid-70s.

Friday will bring a 70% chance of scattered showers and storms to the area with a few locally very heavy downpours possible. Rain chances Friday will be near 70%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W841J_0arSNZFK00 Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will once again hold in the low-mid 80s Friday thanks to the clouds, showers and storms.

Scattered storms will remain a good bet Saturday (60%) with fewer storms in the mix for Sunday (40%).

Temperatures this weekend should push the upper 80s to near 90° by Sunday.

Moving into early next week, rain chances could get enhanced again as another fizzling frontal trough approaches the region from the north.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances look to lower (but won't be out) mid-late in the week and likely into the following weekend as atmospheric moisture levels slowly decrease...which will lead to hotter days ahead.

The prospects of showers and storms may go lower than indicated on the KATC 10 Day Forecast into next week, as there are positive signs that some storm inhibiting African Dust will enter the Gulf and perhaps move into our region beginning early next week...we'll see!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYjVE_0arSNZFK00 Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa (yes it's still a storm) was moving into Virginia Thursday afternoon and is expected to impact the rest of the East Coast from the Mid-Atlantic today through the Northeast and New England Friday before impacting the Canadian Maritimes (New Brunswick & Newfoundland) this weekend, then eventually dissipating in the North Atlantic graveyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8Qru_0arSNZFK00 Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere, the rest of the tropics are extremely quiet...thanks in part to the aforementioned dust crossing the Atlantic Basin.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Extreme Weather#African Dust#Canadian#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hempfield Township, PArecordargusnews.com

ANOTHER STORM, MORE DAMAGE

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Residents and first responders assess a downed tree on St. Glory Road, after it fell on a car traveling the road around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday during yet another thunderstorm. No one in the vehicle was injured when the tree fell on it. The road was closed to thru-traffic as the residents cut up and removed the tree.
Birmingham, ALalabamawx.com

Scattered To Numerous Showers/Storms Through Friday, Then Drier

RADAR CHECK: As expected, we have a number of showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon in the moist, unstable airmass in place. The most widespread rain is in a broad band from Tuscaloosa and Birmingham to Montgomery and Phenix City at mid-afternoon; heavier storms are producing torrential rain, and a flash flood watch remains in effect for much of North and Central Alabama through tonight. Temperatures are in the 70s where rain is falling… we see low to mid 80s elsewhere.
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

More storms likely this afternoon; beautiful Thursday to follow

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A few storms moved through Franklin and Berkshire Counties last night, but most of the activity dried up before reaching greater Springfield, but more storms are possible again today. Morning clouds will give way to some "smoky" sunshine with more warm and muggy conditions today. We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy