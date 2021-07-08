Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

All children in Britain to be offered flu shots this autumn -The Telegraph

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWM1x_0arSNRBW00

(Reuters) - All children will be offered flu shots this autumn amid fears Britain could be facing one of the worst seasons on record, The Telegraph reported late on Thursday.

The rollout will be extended to everyone under the age of 16, as well as all over 50, and millions of others with common health conditions, The Telegraph reported bit.ly/3xvvMcJ.

The programme will cover more than half the population and would be expanded this year to cover all pupils at secondary school, the report added, citing sources.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
179K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Autumn#Britain#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthWTAX

Getting a flu shot slashes the risk of being hospitalized with covid-19 by up to 60%

Getting a flu shot could actually help you avoid COVID-19. Researchers in Britain analyzed 75,000 COVID-19 patients, and found those who had received an annual flu shot were 60 percent less likely to end up in the emergency department due to COVID-19 compared to people not vaccinated against the flu. Those who got their flu shot between two and six months before catching COVID also appear to be protected against nasty complications linked to the virus. Researchers say their findings suggest the flu shot could provide increased protection to people in countries where COVID-19 vaccine supplies are limited. It’s thought that getting the flu shot might boost the body’s innate immune system, improving its overall defenses against disease.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK says it will expand its winter flu shot programme

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Saturday it would expand its winter flu vaccination programme to millions more people, making it the most extensive ever, as it seeks to avoid pressure on hospitals with the COVID-19 pandemic still circulating. The government said it would offer shots to 35 million people...
Public Healthkentlive.news

35million to get flu jab this winter - including children

Free flu vaccines will be made available to more than 35 million people including all secondary school students this winter, ministers have announced. Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Saturday that the seasonal flu programme beginning in September will be the biggest in the UK’s history and urged everyone eligible to take up the jab.
Posted by
Daily Mail

Free flu jab will be offered to more than 35million people this winter including ALL secondary school pupils as UK faces double threat of Covid and influenza

More than 35 million people will be able to access free flu vaccines this winter as the UK prepares to face a double threat of coronavirus and influenza. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the flu programme which will begin in September will be the biggest in the UK's history as it will extend to secondary school students too.
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Britain says most children will not be given COVID jabs

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Monday it has decided against giving mass COVID-19 vaccinations to all children and they would only be offered in certain situations such as when young people have underlying health conditions. Compared with adults, children are much less likely to develop severe illness following infection with...
SocietyPosted by
CNN

These children are learning about an issue long considered taboo in Britain

After Italy defeated England in that penalty shootout at the Euros 2020 final, some fans’ hostility resurfaced in the form of online racist abuse targeted at England players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, after they each missed penalties. CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz visits Rashford’s hometown to see how the local community is coming together to support the England and Manchester United player.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

How many Covid cases are in my area? Map of latest UK coronavirus rate ahead of lockdown easing on 19 July

England is set for a significant easing of its lockdown restrictions on 19 July – despite numbers of Covid cases continuing to rise significantly. Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that the pandemic is “far from over” when he announced that stage 4 of the lockdown roadmap remains on course for its revised date, adding “we must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from Covid“.
Worldkfgo.com

Britain records 39,950 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain recorded 39,950 new coronavirus infections on Monday, and 19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed. That compared to 48,161 cases and 25 deaths reported a day earlier. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden)
Kidscbs19news

COVID-19 shots recommended for children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics is strongly recommending in-person learning this fall, but they are also urging those who are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Academy is recommending that in schools, everyone older than two wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. COVID-19...
Public HealthTelegraph

Over one million pupils off school in England owing to Covid

Over a million pupils are now off school as a result of Covid, up from 839,700 the previous week, and a record high since pupils returned to the classroom in March. This includes 774,000 children who have been forced to self-isolate because of a case at school, representing a 32 per cent increase in the space of a week, according to the latest official data.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother of two removalists who tested positive to Covid-19 DIES from the virus in a south west Sydney home as police in full PPE enter to investigate and devastated family members are forced to isolate in their cars

The mother of two removalists who travelled to regional NSW while infected with Covid has mysteriously died in her home after also contracting the virus. Health authorities confirmed on Monday that a woman in her 50s died after contacting Covid, making her the fifth person in NSW to die from the Delta variant outbreak which has so far infected 1,340 people.
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

Flu shot may cut risk of severe COVID-19 complications

The annual flu shot may protect against some of the most severe effects of COVID-19 and the need for emergency care, according to research presented July 11 during the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases. Researchers from the University of Miami analyzed the health records of 37,377 patients...

Comments / 0

Community Policy