Kendall Jenner Is Serving ‘80s Retro Vibes In An Aerobics-Style Headband
If you thought those colorful workout headbands that were ultra-popular in the ‘80s and ‘90s were long gone, well, think again. Case in point: Kendall Jenner is sporting the retro headband style courtesy of Alo Yoga, which can only mean the hair accessory trend is about to see a resurgence. The 25-year-old multi-hyphenate model is a spokesperson for the brand, and on Thursday, June 8, she shared a photo of herself wearing said workout headband on her Instagram Stories.www.thezoereport.com
Comments / 0