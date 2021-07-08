Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Is Serving ‘80s Retro Vibes In An Aerobics-Style Headband

thezoereport.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought those colorful workout headbands that were ultra-popular in the ‘80s and ‘90s were long gone, well, think again. Case in point: Kendall Jenner is sporting the retro headband style courtesy of Alo Yoga, which can only mean the hair accessory trend is about to see a resurgence. The 25-year-old multi-hyphenate model is a spokesperson for the brand, and on Thursday, June 8, she shared a photo of herself wearing said workout headband on her Instagram Stories.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerobics#Retro#Headband#Instagram Stories#Tzr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kendall Jenner: “Sometimes I think I have to die”

She is known for her perfect appearance and casual manner. Kendall Jenner (25), the half-sister of reality star Kim Kardashian (40), made it into the model Olympus at a young age. She has adorned the most prestigious magazine covers in the past and strutted across countless catwalks in Paris, Milan and New York.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Oh my god, Kendall Jenner now has a shag and I'm losing it

It used to be the case that Kendall Jenner played it the safest, aesthetics-wise, in the Kar-Jenner clan. While the rest of the Kardashian Jenner family were experimenting with butt-length medusa plaits, 90s pigtails and bleached eyebrows, Kendall tended to stick to one classic go-to look. But that all changed...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kendall Jenner claims fame made it ‘harder’ for her to become a successful supermodel

Kendall Jenner has denied accusations that her fame helped her become a supermodel, alleging that it actually made it “harder” for her to achieve her career.The reality star addressed her successful modelling career during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special, where she claimed that everything she has accomplished has been the result of her own hard work.“In the topic of offensiveness to some of the things people assume about our family, I think everyone around me, whether friends or family, knows how hard I worked and still work,” the 25-year-old said. “I did everything that I was supposed...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in a Tie-Dye Slip Dress & These Heels That Are Taking Over for Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is on a roll when it comes to her edgy style. The Poosh founder unveiled a look into her weekend activities yesterday on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her evening attire and dates with Travis Barker. In one ensemble, Kourtney modeled a Misbvh tie-dye slip dress — the sold-out design once retailed for $550 — layered under an $1,835 Gauchere trench coat.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner says the men in her sisters' lives need to 'take responsibility'

Any Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan will have heard the term ‘Kardashian curse’ thrown around once or twice (read: all the time). ICYMI, the theory suggests anyone who dates the Kardashian-Jenners ends up, you guessed it, cursed. But now, Kendall Jenner has spoken out about the ‘Kardashian curse’, and it’s safe to say, she’s not impressed.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ooh La La! Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Has Rocked See-Through and Sheer Tops

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too. In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Bridgerton premiered at the end of 2020, it was hard to predict whether the fascination with vintage corset bodices and Regency-era fashion as a whole would stick around. Seven months later, it's safe to say it looks like at least one of them is here for the long haul.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Bella Hadid Seemingly Borrowed Kendall Jenner’s Strategy for Keeping a Relationship Secret

Bella Hadid only just confirmed her relationship with Marc Kalman, but according to Page Six, the love match is actually anything but new. In fact, the supermodel and her new art director beau apparently first started seeing each other all the way back in July of 2020–which means the pair is just on one side or the other of celebrating their one year anniversary together. Hmm, did Hadid borrow a from her friend Kendall Jenner’s dating handbook?
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Marc Jacobs, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and More

Marc Jacobs has been flexing his personal style this past week, especially with one label: Courreges. The designer wore the French label not once, but three times! In one instance, he opted for the classic jacket in light blue vinyl, and, in another image, a fire engine red incarnation. But the mod look that really stole our hearts? A sculpted black coat which he wore with his signature Rick Owens platform boots.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner’s Shag Haircut Is The Cool-Girl Cut Of The Summer

Though she’s not nearly as experimental as her famous sisters, Kendall Jenner still continues to inspire us with her model-ready looks. Jenner’s hair might not be pastel pink or platinum blonde like some of her family members, but that doesn’t mean she’s boring. With cool-girl layers and ’90s bangs, Jenner plays around with her naturally dark brown hair in more low-key ways.
Beauty & FashionForexTV.com

Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Summer Basics Will Go on Sale for 72 Hours

When Kendall Jenner posted a photo of herself in a yellow bikini on her Instagram account last week, the image yielded some 6 million likes and 17,000 comments. Suffice it to say there is enormous interest in whatever Jenner wears, which is why German fashion e-tailer About You tapped the American model for an exclusive capsule collection for summer that includes that very itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny swimwear style.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Jennifer Lopez Is Not Tired Of Dad Sneakers Just Yet — She Likes This Pair

Jennifer Lopez’s fashion sense shines brightly, whether she’s performing onstage in a costume or simply walking down the street with beau Ben Affleck. Her street style IRL ranges from casual athletic separates like sweats and leggings to a flowing beach-inspired dress. At the heart of her personal style, especially on her days off from work, is comfort. She likes to wear soft tops, movement-friendly pants, and walkable shoes. This is where Lopez’s sneakers come into play, specifically, her dad sneakers. For fans who heed the superstar’s outfits, these kicks could become your next favorite pair as they go with everything.

Comments / 0

Community Policy