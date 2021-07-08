Cancel
@properties acquires lead generator Suburban Jungle

By Jennifer Waters
therealdeal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpansion plans for @properties got a boost from its acquisition of Suburban Jungle, the New York-based residential concierge that matches buyers with agents. Suburban Jungle, which helps home buyers identify suburbs or neighborhoods where they want to live and then teams them with vetted real estate agents, will continue to operate independently of Chicago-based @properties, the two companies said. No terms of the deal were announced.

