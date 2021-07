After growing up in Palm Beach County and returning to the charming town of Jupiter, Florida, as a post-grad, architect and contractor Christian Thomas of Thomas Melhorn has become more than just a designer of homes—he helps his clients achieve their wildest dreams of coastal living. Not only will you find him selecting the best local, sustainable materials to give each project a true sense of place in South Florida, Thomas will also assist clients in purchasing the right boat for their needs, dreaming up the perfect dock on the right spot along the Intracoastal Waterway, and even highlighting the best boating routes to get one from their new waterfront home to the Bahamas.