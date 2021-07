Clearly, we all have some strong thoughts about hot dogs. We here at The Takeout love a weenie as much as the next guy, but we’ll admit that the hot dog user experience comes with some frustrations. Perhaps the most egregious example: while most hot dogs come in packs of 10, most hot dog buns come in packs of eight. But now Heinz Ketchup is stepping in to address the situation with the Heinz Hot Dog Pact, which the brand says “aims to broker negotiations between bun and wiener companies to finally sell equal quantities.”