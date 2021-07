The Stanley, Sully and Hughes Counties 4-H members walked away with awards on June 22 and July 13, with many earning a chance to statewide competitions in September. Local 4-H program assistant Jackie Husted said members could win from one of four levels of awards — purple, blue, red and white — with purple being the highest. Members who earned purple and blue awards will go on to statewide competitions at the State Fair in Huron from Sept. 2-6.